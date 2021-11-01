LAUNCH of ‘Movember’ Awareness Campaign to fight prostate cancer around the world by growing a sponsored moustache.

From humble beginnings back in 2003 with just 30 moustaches being grown to raise funds, the Movember movement has expanded to become a truly global one, inspiring support from over 5 million ‘Mo Bros and Mo Sisters’.

Prostate Cancer Gibraltar’s ‘Movember on the Rock’ Awareness Campaign was launched by the Mayor Christian Santos at City Hall today, November 1.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo having recovered from coronavirus attended to show his support for the charity and for the Committee Members who work tirelessly to raise awareness about Prostate Cancer.

The mayor launched the event by speaking about how all men should be encouraged to proactively have PSA screening tests as the early detection of Prostate Cancer can literally save lives.

PCG’s Chairman Derek Ghio gave a short speech thanking past and present members of the Committee who voluntarily give of their time to ensure the public are aware of the importance of tackling the disease.

Prostate cancer is a potential killer and needs to be recognised as such and men should be regularly checked for this as well as testicular cancer.

On the Costa del Sol, the Positively Blue charity based in La Cala de Mijas had to be very much put on hold due to the pandemic but does offer assistance and advice.

