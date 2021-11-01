BRITISH author Mary Harboe was living in Marbella when she first met Jenny Gucci in 2007, a meeting which spawned a book that has reportedly caught the eye of the cast of Ridley Scott´s upcoming film, House of Gucci.

Starring Lady Gaga and Jared Leto, the film focusses on the murder of Italian businessman Maurizio Gucci, head of the Gucci fashion house, by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani. And Mary´s book, Gucci Wars: Jenny Gucci´s Story, written after that first meeting in Marbella, is thought to have been read by the film´s cast.

Based on the fascinating dynasty of the Gucci family, Gucci Wars was originally released in 2008 and was even named the Daily Mail´s Book of the week.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Now set for re-release, it examines the betrayal, intrigue, and ultimately murder, that marks the family´s history, told from the perspective of Jenny Gucci, the wife of Maurizio´s cousin, Paolo Gucci.

Former TRE radio host Mary Harboe told the Euro Weekly News how the book came about, saying that she first met Jenny Gucci at a charity dinner in Marbella.

Mary told the EWN: “We started talking and she said her name was Gucci, one of the most famous names in the world.”

She added: “Everyone has a story but when she started telling me hers I was amazed.

“She´d been asked to do documentaries about her life previously and always refused. But when I met her the time was right and she agreed to let me tell her story, which I did in 2008.”

The book was released to rave reviews, however it was when Mary discovered that Ridley Scott was planning a movie based on the dramatic murder of Maurizio that she decided to re-release her own book, tracing the story of Jenny´s time living in Marbella and her role in the Gucci dynasty.

She told the EWN: “When I found out they were doing the film I got back in touch with Jenny and said we should we should consider updating the book, because her story didn´t end in 2008.

“So this is an update and the new book has a new beginning and a completely new ending, taking her story from Marbella to London.”

Mary said that her work has now been used as a source of inspiration by the cast of House of Gucci, with star Jared Leto, who plays Paolo, getting in touch to learn more about the Gucci heir. Meanwhile, the rest of the cast, and even director Ridley Scott, are also said to have read Gucci Wars.

Mary said she now hopes the new film will revive interest in the story of Jenny Gucci.

She told the EWN: “The film will be released in the US on November 26 and in the UK about the same time, so my hope is it will increase interest in the book.”

Speaking about the much-anticipated film, she added: “Lady Gaga is amazing in it and I think she could be nominated for an Oscar for her role.”

Mary´s new book, Gucci Wars: Jenny Gucci´s Story, is now due to be published on November 1, and will be available in Spain on Amazon and at The Bookshop in San Pedro.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.