Goodbye summer, hello autumn! It’s time to get those winter warmers out

Goodbye summer, hello autumn! Rainfall and even snow predicted in Spain this week, so it’s time to get those winter warmers out.

Unfortunately, that transitional stage of the year has finally arrived. After a gloriously extended summer, five Spanish communities have been put on a yellow weather alert for Tuesday, 2 November for coastal winds whilst in the south, there is a warning for a noticeable drop in temperatures.

The first relatively heavy snowfalls are possible in the Pyrenees. While, in the Canary Islands, isolated weak rains can also occur in the north of the islands.

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has activated a yellow alert for Tuesday, 2 November for the coasts of Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria and the Basque Country, as well as in the province of Granada, due to strong winds. In addition, the southern half of the peninsula will register a drop in temperatures. It has taken it’s time, but it is time to say goodbye summer, hello autumn, albeit reluctantly.

As explained by AEMET, the passage of a new Atlantic front is expected this Tuesday in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands which will mean cloudiness and rainfall, in particularly in Galicia and the Cantabrian regions.

These rains will extend from northwest to southeast during the day to other areas of the northwest; it will be more intense in the mountains. In addition, the meteorological agency indicates that precipitations in the surroundings of the Strait and Penibético system are also probable. In the Canary Islands, there are also possibilities of isolated weak rains in the north of the islands.

Incredibly, the first heavy snowfalls are predicted in the Pyrenees, so take care if you are planning a road trip back to the UK. The predicted snow level will be at 1,600/2000 metres, so make sure to pack your snow chains too.

