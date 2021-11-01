Essential expat advice just got even easier with Golden Leaves

PRE-PAID expat funeral experts Golden Leaves have just made making sure you have everything in order when the time comes even easier with their brand new website.

Offering 24-hour expat assistance, Golden Leaves have made it their mission from the beginning to relieve those abroad of the burden of the confusion and distress of trying to sort out a funeral in another country and a different language.

Their pre-paid funeral plans mean your family are spared the added stress of guessing your wishes and finding the money to pay for your funeral later on.

Because while language and cultural barriers already make the process difficult, Spain´s tradition of holding a funeral within 48 hours of a death can make an already hard time extremely stressful without the proper plans in place.

Now Golden Leaves´ brand new website aims to take the guesswork and confusion out of the whole process, giving you reassurance that when the time comes your wishes will be carried out in full and your loved ones will not have to pay anything; allowing you to just get on with living your life.

Here we take a quick look at what the new expat site from Golden Leaves offers.

Ultra-transparent funeral plans and payment options

Their new site sets out each of Golden Leaves´ pre-paid plans clearly and concisely, as well as what each includes and how much you will pay each month.

Each of the plans comes with 24-hour telephone help, ensuring Golden Leaves´ expert team is on hand to assist you when you need it.

Expert advice

The new Golden Leaves site also offers informative articles helping you through every step of arranging a funeral; from song choices to the different funeral traditions in Spain.

It also delves into depth on the issues you may need to know more about, including everything you need to know about holding an eco-friendly funeral.

Questions answered

And for a quick rundown of the most common concerns you might have about holding and paying for an expat funeral in Spain, Golden Leaves has also included an easy access frequently asked questions area on their homepage, covering everything from what happens when you die abroad to repatriating a body back to the UK.

Friendly team

Their new website also provides quick access to contact their friendly team, who are on hand to answer every question you might have about paying for or planning your funeral.

Maybe you´d like to know where you can find an eco-friendly funeral home in Spain? Or where you can legally scatter ashes? Their friendly team is there to help in any way they can, and make sure you have the right pre-paid funeral plan in place to make sure that when the time comes your wishes are carried out in full and your family do not have to worry about added expenses.

