China is warning of a ‘serious and complex’ coronavirus outbreak already in 14 provinces

A spokesman for China’s National Health Commission, My Feng, in a report that has been published, has warned of the latest outbreak of coronavirus that is affecting the Asian country. Feng explained that it has already spread to 14 provinces, leaving “a serious and complex situation, and a high proportion of serious cases among those affected”, but no deaths have been reported.

The report said that there were 814 active Covid cases in the country in China, 33 of which are classified as “serious”. He assured that although “the epidemic situation is developing rapidly”, some of the places most affected by the present outbreak have managed to “control the advance” of the outbreak. One such region is Ejin, in Inner Mongolia.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Guo Yanhong, an expert from the Health Commission, citing statistics, claimed that the high proportion of infections are serious because more than 40 per cent of the cases are in people aged over 60. As Guo explained, the percentage of older people in previous outbreaks was around 18 per cent.

These outbreaks have been handled by local authorities in the usual fashion. Mobility between cities has been limited, while the populations have been advised not to leave their homes. Massive nucleic acid tests are also being carried out.

The Delta variant is being blamed for these latest contagions, first detected in mid-October. According to health authorities, they are the result of a group of retired people travelling to tourist areas in the provinces of Gansu in north-central China, Inner Mongolia to the north, and Shaanxi, in the centre of the country.

In Beijing, the capital, there are at least 39 active cases reported. The city has limited the entry of people from areas with cases, and in some districts, they have imposed the closure of entertainment venues.

Chinese authorities continue their zero-tolerance policy against Covid, with Mi Feng declaring that 1.07 billion Chinese are already fully vaccinated, out of a total population of 1.411 million. According to the accounts of the National Health Commission, the last registered death from coronavirus in the country was last January, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.