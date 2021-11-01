CHILDREN’S play area to be extended at La Fantasia Park Fuengirola after a request from local residents and their children.

This initiative is part of the Plan for the Renovation of Children’s Areas, such as those carried out in Juan Pablo II Park and other locations within the municipality.

“We are installing a unique game that I think is going to like a lot because it is something different, which is shaped like a spider with a surface of about 300 metres and a height of about five metres,” explained Councillor Antonio Carrasco.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He also added “it is going to have about 57 metres of fabric, which will be an element to climb, like a spider’s web, where children can play.”

Work has already started on the installation of the new multi-game facility which will cost €173,597.83 and take around 20 days to complete.

The Children’s Areas Renovation Plan has a municipal investment that exceeds €450,000 during 2021 and has already improved the spaces dedicated to children in the España Park, with the installation of an interactive game and the Juan Pablo II Park, by creating a multi-game space.

After this work is completed, the Council team will begin the renovation of the Castaño Park, in Torreblanca, once a builder has been selected.

Thank you for reading ‘Children’s play area to be extended at La Fantasia Park Fuengirola’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.