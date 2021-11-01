Cemetery shooting brawl leaves two dead in Spain’s Torrent.

Officers from the National Police and the Torrent Local Police have confirmed that two people have died during a shooting brawl. The shocking incident took place during the morning of Monday, November 1. According to sources in the police, the origin of the brawl is not yet known.

Police sources have confirmed that the two deceased people belong to the same family. They belong to the Bocanegra clan. Sources close to the investigation confirmed that one man was shot in the back. A 79-year-old man died from a heart attack.

The deceased man who was shot was reportedly 45 years old. Reportedly his 20-year-old son was also involved in the brawl. The son is said to have received a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers from both the Local and National Police rushed to the scene of the shooting. The local Police from Torrent confirmed that several people had been shot.

According to reports the clan have been involved in other shootings and fights in the area. The ‘bocanegra’ clan are said to have been involved in multiple shootings in the town.

Multiple ambulances rushed to the scene of the shooting. Police officers have confirmed that the shooting brawl took place in the Torrent cemetery. The most injured people were rushed to health centres to receive medical treatment.

The Torrent City Council have made the decision to close the cemetery for the time being after the shootings.

