Booster jabs now available at walk-in centres

Booster jabs are now available at NHS walk-in centres. The coronavirus pandemic has now killed 5 million people across the world.

Booster coronavirus jabs are now available from NHS walk-in centres without an appointment. Anyone who is eligible for the booster can simply turn up and get their third jab. In the UK the health service is hoping to boost the number of people having their booster jab before winter sets in.

Previously people have had to wait to be invited for their booster jabs. Alternatively, eligible people could book online. The process has now been made far simpler as eligible people can simply head to their nearest walk-in centre.

According to NHS England over 6 million people have received their coronavirus booster jabs.

A “winter like no other” has been predicted. The government and health leaders are hoping to see the number of booster shots administered increase before winter hits.

More than 5 million people have now died from the coronavirus according to scientists at Johns Hopkins University. It is expected that the true figure is higher as many countries have seen people die from the virus without being tested first.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to get their boosters as soon as possible.

