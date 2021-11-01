Biker gang leader arrested in Marbella on cocaine smuggling charges

A biker gang leader arrested in Marbella was responsible for the shipment of 11,500 kilos of cocaine.

The arrested man organized the transfer of the drug from South America to Belgium from his base in Malaga.

Agents of the National Police arrested the leader and president of the Los Bandidos motorcycle club in Marbella as allegedly responsible for the crimes of drug trafficking, money laundering and belonging to a criminal organization.

The investigation, as reported on October 31 by Malaga Hoy, was carried out by a joint task force consisting of agents from the Spanish National Police and the Belgian Federal Police, determined that the investigated organized the shipment of 11,497 kilograms of cocaine from South America to Antwerp (Belgium).

In the framework of international cooperation between the National Police and the Federal Police of Belgium, the leader of Los Bandidos-España motorcycle club was investigated. Under the protection of his position he used the national and international structure of the club to lead a criminal organization dedicated to drug trafficking and money laundering.

The network organized the shipment of 11,497.5 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a scrap metal container from South America to Antwerp (Belgium), which was seized upon arrival at the port.

During the joint operation, it was determined that the accused had established his residence in a luxury urbanization in Marbella. For this reason, through the coordination exercised by Eurojust, the European Union agency in charge of reinforcing judicial cooperation between the Member States, the police action was finalised on October 20.

The biker gang leader was arrested for drug trafficking, money laundering and belonging to a criminal organization, along with 13 other people in Belgium.

A total of 26 searches were carried out in the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain, seizing four high-end vehicles valued at more than 700,000 euros. In addition, luxury jewels valued at 300,000 euros, 17,085 euros in cash, encrypted mobile phones and abundant documentation were found.

As a continuation of the operation, the president and leader of the a motorcycle gang in Germany, was also arrested. He had a warrant for his arrest and imprisonment decreed by the National Court for his extradition to Germany. He lived in the same luxury development as the other gang members. Both detainees were placed at the disposal of the Judicial Authority to be extradited to Belgium and Germany respectively.

