Bid to win back the British market

The Costa del Sol and Andalucia have launched a bid to win back the British tourism market.

Andalucia and the Costa del Sol have headed to the World Travel Market (WTM) in London. They aim to win back the British tourist market. The coronavirus pandemic has hit the tourism sector harder but recovery is already underway.

Brits have shown their loyalty to Spain and have headed on holiday when coronavirus restrictions have allowed.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Andalucia will be promoting the brand image of the community. Andalucia’s representatives will be attending multiple meetings to “convince UK professionals that we are the best tourist destination in the world”.

According to the Minister of Tourism, Juan Marín, this “will be easy.” Andalucia has a 550 square metre stand. The stand expects to receive 10,000 visits each day during the fair. 3,000 new business contacts have also been predicted.

The Costa del Sol has invested 600,000 euros in the fair. The Costa del Sol will be featured on 500 screens in London. The president of the Provincial Council and Costa del Sol Tourism, Francisco Salado commented: “We are not going to spare any effort, resources or new ideas” to win back “our main foreign market.”

He added: “We are going to show our main market, which we want to win back, that we are a renewed destination and that we are waiting for them with open arms”.

Representatives from Malaga are set for multiple meetings during the fair. Malaga “seeks to present a city with a wide range of multi-segment offerings, especially those with a long tradition in the tourist preferences of the British market, such as golf, gastronomy, culture and premium tourism.

“These professional meetings with tour operators, suppliers, travel agencies, airports, influencers, bloggers, OTAs (online travel agencies), airlines and metasearch engines aim to show a city in tune with the trends of UK tourists, including attention to groups such as schools or profiles of great potential such as teleworkers,” according to the City Council.

According to the WTM: “we’re bringing the world of travel back together, applying our experience as the world leader to deliver — safely and responsibly — one of the first live, face-to-face events for our sector.

“We cannot wait to welcome you back. It’s time to reunite and reconnect properly with each other. Time to rebuild thriving businesses and uncover the innovations and ideas that will reshape travel. Together, let’s rekindle the inspiration that makes this the ultimate industry to be in.

“This year we are running a hybrid event, the physical event will take place in ExCel London 1-3 November with a virtual event taking place the week after on 8-9 November”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.