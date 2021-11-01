Art exhibition at Palau Altea

THE Palau Altea is hosting an art exhibition of works by 24 artists at its art centre.

“Lugares,” the travelling art exhibition put together by the Frax Foundation, will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays in Altea from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

Made up of 24 paintings by various artists, the art exhibition has already passed through other municipalities and will cover the areas of Marines Alta and Baixa.

Councillor for Culture, Aurora Serrat, said the exhibition is part of the “Discover our artists” initiative, which aims to publicise the artistic collections of the Frax Foundation, made up of acquisitions and donations accumulated over years of operation and signed by artists in Spain.

The president of Frax, Matias Perez Such, said that different paintings will be included in each municipality, providing a tour of the various techniques, trends and themes that define the creativity of the hundreds of artists who have hung their works in the its facilities.

The 24 artists whose works will be on display at the new exhibition include Concha Garcia de Pablos, Goyo Perez, Emilio Rosello Tormo, Pablo Pazos, Bernabe Gomez Moreno, Jose Antonio Hinojos, Isabel Marquina, Evaristo Alguacil, Monica Jover Calvo, Antonio Ballesta, Juan Francisco Garcia Cepero, Luisa Atanor, Herminio Ordoñez, Candi Campo, Ivan Albalate, Rosa Ripoll, Sari Miro, Jose J. Samper Pamblanco, Christier Oleby, Daniel Garcia Moragues, Eva M. Martinez Flores, Pepi Sevilla Ruano, Salvador Garcia Albadalejo and Josepa Gilabert Ballester.

