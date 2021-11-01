Andalucia in pole position to hold a Formula 1 Grand Prix



Juan Marin, vice president of the Junta de Andalucia, and the Minister of Tourism, has revealed some exciting news for motorsport fans in the region. During his speech today, Monday, November 1, at the international tourism fair in London, the minister announced that Andalucia is “the first reserve” to be able to host a Formula 1 championship race.

Mr Marin explained that the Andalucian government “would like to have Formula 1”. He added that, in fact, they are “crazy for the community to be the permanent headquarters of one of these races. My team tells me that I am crazy, that it is a lot of money, but, it is an investment so that we can continue to be the best tourist destination”.

The Andalusian vice president explained that, “as soon as one falls, we enter”. Jerez race circuit in the province of Cadiz is the proposed venue for this prestigious event, should the opportunity present itself. It is estimated that an investment of between three and five million euros would be involved to elevate the circuit to the standard required by Formula One.

This investment, assured Mr Marin, would come from public funds, but also from private initiative, as well as funds from the European Union, as reported by abc.sevilla.es.

