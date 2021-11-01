Andalucia Covid vaccine numbers up last week

Andalucia Covid vaccine doses were administered 157,200 times last week – 38,700 more doses than the week before.

Around 80% of the Andalucian population has now been inoculated against Covid-19 with the advised vaccination regime, 90.8% of those are over 12 years of age.

As statistics stand, up until Saturday, October 30, Andalucia has administered a total of 13,203,703 doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 and a total of 6,773,095 Andalucians have the complete vaccination schedule. A further 6,891,801 already have at least one dose.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The region gave 157,245 vaccines from Sunday, October 24 to this Saturday, October 30, 38,761 more than those administered last week. In part, because on Friday October 15, the third dose of the Andalucia Covid vaccine regime began to be administered to the over-70s.

Regarding the number of people with the complete schedule, there were 15,772 more people with the Covid vaccination completed, 3,897 less than those completed last week (19,669) and a figure much lower than the current record from June 27 to July 3 (531,850).

As indicated by the Junta de Andalucía, with these figures the region has 80% of the population with the complete vaccination schedule, and 90.8% of those over 12 years of age. Meanwhile 81.4% of the population and 92.4% of those older than 12 years have received the first dose.

In addition, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) there are still 560,174 people to be inoculated in the region.

People are being notified by text or phone call as to when they are to receive their third booster Covid jab. The Andalucian health service has asked that people do not make appointments to their GP to book a booster jab as the system is functioning in the same way as for the initial immunisation. However, if you have any symptoms, please do not hesitate to seek medical assistance.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.