Algeria closes gas pipeline to Spain

Algeria closes the pipeline that transports gas to Spain.

Natural gas will continue to be supplied to Spain via ships. The delivery schedule has not yet been decided on.

The decision has been made by the Algerian presidency not to renew the contract for the gas line. The Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline transports natural gas into Spain. The gas comes into Spain by Morocco. Diplomatic relations broke down between the African countries earlier this year.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Algerian presidency commented on the issue on Sunday, October 31. The presidency said: “Taking into account the aggressive practices of the Kingdom of Morocco towards Algeria (…), the President of the Republic (Abdelmayid Tebune) ordered the national company Sonatrak to cease commercial relations with the Moroccan company and not to renew the contract.”

Gas shipments will still come into Spain though from Algeria. This will be via the Mezgaz pipeline with deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG) being brought in by ship. The delivery schedule has not been decided on yet though. The Minister of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera met with her Algerian counterpart. She confirmed that the deliveries will be made by boat.

As reported by La Opinion De Malaga: “Inaugurated in 1996 with the aim of developing economic integration in the Maghreb, the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline provided Morocco with 50 to 200 million dollars – or 43 to 173 million euros – a year for using its territory, according to the Algerian media ‘Tout sur L’Algerie’.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.