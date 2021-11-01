25-storey skyscraper collapses in Nigeria burying around 100 inside

By
Chris King
-
0
25-storey skyscraper collapses in Nigeria burying around 100 inside
25-storey skyscraper collapses in Nigeria burying around 100 inside. image: twitter

A 25-storey skyscraper has collapsed in Nigeria burying around 100 inside

More than 100 workmen are believed to be trapped in the rubble after a 25-story apartment building under construction in the Nigerian capital of Lagos collapsed this afternoon, Monday, November 1. The building is in one of the city’s up-market areas, the Ikoyi district, and reportedly just crumbled to the ground at around 1.30pm.

Angry scenes confronted the deputy governor of Lagos, Obafemi Hamzat, when he finally arrived at the disaster area. He was accused by groups of angry of leaving it very late before organising a rescue attempt. One worker reportedly shouted at him as he surveyed the awful pile of debris, “For the past two hours since it collapsed nobody came here”.

Eric Tetteh, aged 41, was one of the construction workers inside the building who managed to escape the collapse, he said, “Me and my brother, we escaped, but more people are there, more than 100 people”. Apparently, Tetteh said the block – which had been under construction for the last two years – simply fell to the ground as workmen were waiting for the arrival of an excavator.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Blame is already being apportioned to various parties, with many claiming that this type of incident is common because building code regulations in Lagos are not strong enough. Private developers also came in for criticism, blamed for rushing to get housing finished too quickly, resulting in shoddy workmanship.

An official with Lagos State emergency management agency, Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, commented, “It is a 25-storey building still under construction. Many workers are trapped under the rubble. We are trying to rescue them. We cannot say at this moment how many are dead. The rescue operation is ongoing”.

Investigations are underway to establish the cause of the disaster, but there is no more information at this time. This is a breaking story and we will do our best to update you as soon as more information is available, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.


___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here