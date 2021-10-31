Your country needs you to get your booster jab!

Your country needs you to get your coronavirus booster jab! Boris Johnson and Sajid Javid have called on Brits to get their coronavirus booster shots.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reminded people that COVID immunity will wane with time. He has urged people not to be “overconfident” regarding their immunity.

Johnson commented that some “people don’t quite realise the first two jabs start to wane.” Over 50s will be able to have a booster shot six months and one week after their initial vaccination has been completed. Johnson said: ‘Please, please, please can everybody get their boosters.’

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Javid has called for the booking system to be changed. This will allow people to book their booster shots sooner. Javid said: “I have asked officials to change the booking system so those eligible will be able to book their booster at five months so they can receive their jab as soon as they reach the six-month mark.

“This change will be made in the coming days.

“Not only will you be protecting yourself, you’ll be giving this country the best chance of getting through the winter without restrictions, and making sure that the painful restrictions of last winter are an exception and not a rule.”

The Health Secretary commented on the impact on the NHS if people do not get their booster shots. He stated: “Although our vaccines give powerful protection, we know the protection from a Covid-19 vaccine wanes over time, just as it does with other vaccines.

“This is likely to be most evident in older people or clinically at-risk groups. A small drop in immunity can mean a big impact on our NHS and many unnecessary lives lost.

“I am calling on all eligible people to muster the collective spirit that has got us this far and do your bit for your country by getting boosted.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.