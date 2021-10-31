WhatsApp to stop working on these smartphones

WhatsApp is set to stop working on some smartphones on Monday, November 1.

It may be time to upgrade your smartphone as WhatsApp will stop working on some devices from Monday, November 1. The news was announced in September.

The latest WhatsApp update will not be made available to older devices. This will apply to both older versions of Android and iOS operating systems.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



For android devices, WhatsApp will stop working if the device is not running a version later than version 4.0.4. Anyone who has a device with an operating system at this level or lower will no longer be able to use the popular instant messaging app.

According to 20 minutes, the Android phones affected are:

“Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2.

“Huawei Ascend Mate and Ascend D2Alcatel: One Touch Evo 7.

“ZTE: Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Grand Memo.

“LG Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD and Optimus F3Q.

“Sony Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L, Xperia Arc S.

“Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8.”

iPhone users will need to be running iOS 10 or later. This means that iPhone SE, 6S, 6S Plus or earlier generation model owners will be left behind and not able to use WhatsApp.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.