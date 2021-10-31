We will remember them

We will remember them
FLANDERS POPPIES: Forever linked to Remembrance Day Photo credit: Pixabay

A REMEMBRANCE DAY service will be held at La Inmaculada Concepcion Church in Torrevieja.

Please be seated by 10.30am.

Come and join the Torrevieja Branch of the Royal British Legion, in this their centenary year, to pay your respects to our nation’s veterans.

The Royal British Legion Standards will be led by the Torrevieja Pipes and Drums and the Concert Band Spain will provide the music inside the church.

Following the service there will be a ceremony in the main square outside La Inmaculada Concepcion Church, and a further Wreath Laying ceremony will be held at the Remembrance Memorial situated outside La Siesta Church.

Everyone is welcome.


For further information please contact the Torrevieja Branch Secretary on [email protected] or 680 15 38 87.

Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

