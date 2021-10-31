We will remember them

A REMEMBRANCE DAY service will be held at La Inmaculada Concepcion Church in Torrevieja.

Please be seated by 10.30am.

Come and join the Torrevieja Branch of the Royal British Legion, in this their centenary year, to pay your respects to our nation’s veterans.

The Royal British Legion Standards will be led by the Torrevieja Pipes and Drums and the Concert Band Spain will provide the music inside the church.

Following the service there will be a ceremony in the main square outside La Inmaculada Concepcion Church, and a further Wreath Laying ceremony will be held at the Remembrance Memorial situated outside La Siesta Church.

Everyone is welcome.

For further information please contact the Torrevieja Branch Secretary on [email protected] or 680 15 38 87.