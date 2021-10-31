Two trains collide in Wiltshire



There have been reports this afternoon, Sunday, October 31, that SouthWestern Railway is currently investigating an incident involving two of their trains in the county of Wiltshire. Emergency services are said to be on the scene where two trains are believed to have collided inside the Fisherton Tunnel, on the Bristol to Portsmouth railway line between Salisbury and Grateley, according to thesun.co.uk.

Police, ambulance, and fire brigade crews are at the location and there are reports of at least a dozen people injured. A spokesperson for SouthWestern Railway said, “We’ve received reports of a problem currently under investigation between Salisbury and Grateley. Train services may be disrupted through this area”,

Around fifty firefighters are believed to be in attendance, and one of the trains has allegedly turned over onto its side in the crash. Sources for Network Rail confirmed that the derailment has wiped out all signalling for the surrounding area. Rescue teams had to free one of the drivers from his cab.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to a Wiltshire Police spokesman, he commented, “We are currently at the scene of a train crash involving two trains between Andover and Salisbury. We are responding with the fire and ambulance service at the site close to Grateley. Will update as soon as we have more information”.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to update you as soon as more information is available.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.