Traffic blackspot eliminated

THE hazardous N-332 turnoff when entering or leaving Santa Pola’s Gran Alacant urbanisation will be made safer.

The Ministry of Transport announced that the traffic blackspot will disappear once the €238,329 contract to widen the acceleration lane has been put out to tender.

No dates were mentioned, although the Ministry expects work to be finished before summer 2022.

“The project involves a collector-distributor lane that will channel vehicles from Gran Alacant and the road 60 metres away that connects to the CV-851,” Ministry sources said. “These will then join via a new lane parallel to the left side of the N-332.”