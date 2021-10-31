Traffic blackspot eliminated

By
Linda Hall
-
0
THE hazardous N-332 turnoff when entering or leaving Santa Pola’s Gran Alacant urbanisation will be made safer. The Ministry of Transport announced that the traffic blackspot will disappear now that €238,329 contract to widen the acceleration lane has been put out to tender. No dates were mentioned, although the Ministry expects work to be finished before summer 2022. “The project involves a collector-distributor lane that will channel vehicles from Gran Alacant and the road 60 metres away that connects to the CV-851,” Ministry sources said. “These will then join via a new lane parallel to the left side of the N-332.”
GRAN ALACANT: Fewer N-332 hazards Photo credit: Zeisterre

THE hazardous N-332 turnoff when entering or leaving Santa Pola’s Gran Alacant urbanisation will be made safer.

The Ministry of Transport announced that the traffic blackspot will disappear once the €238,329 contract to widen the acceleration lane has been put out to tender.

No dates were mentioned, although the Ministry expects work to be finished before summer 2022.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“The project involves a collector-distributor lane that will channel vehicles from Gran Alacant and the road 60 metres away that connects to the CV-851,” Ministry sources said.  “These will then join via a new lane parallel to the left side of the N-332.”

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here