Talking it over

ORIHUELA’S mayor Emilio Bascuñana recently met members of Orihuela Costa residents’ associations

He was accompanied by several councillors so that all present could discuss the issues currently affecting Orihuela Costa.

The mayor thanked the associations’ representatives for their collaboration, stressing that the meetings were invaluable for providing and exchanging information.

Bascuñana also updated the Orihuela Costa residents on the Centro de Emergencias, public transport links with the centre of the city, the 24-hour presence of an ambulance and a second health centre.

“Between us all we can work for the good all residents,” he declared.