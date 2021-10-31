Talking it over

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Talking it over
MAYOR’S MEETING: Emilio Bascuñana and councillor listen to Orihuela Costa concerns Photo credit: Orihuela city hall

ORIHUELA’S mayor Emilio Bascuñana recently met members of Orihuela Costa residents’ associations

He was accompanied by several councillors so that all present could discuss the issues currently affecting Orihuela Costa.

The mayor thanked the associations’ representatives for their collaboration, stressing that the meetings were invaluable for providing and exchanging information.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Bascuñana also updated the Orihuela Costa residents on the Centro de Emergencias, public transport links with the centre of the city, the 24-hour presence of an ambulance and a second health centre.

“Between us all we can work for the good all residents,” he declared.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here