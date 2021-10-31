Spanish fugitive arrested in France for money laundering.

A joint investigation has been carried out by the National Police in Spain and the National Police in France. Officers were able to locate and arrest a Spanish fugitive. The man had both national and international arrest warrants against him for money laundering. The fugitive was discovered in the French town of Saint-Étienne.

Spanish authorities were after the man due to his alleged involvement in a pyramid scheme scam. The scam was known as Fórum Filatélico in Spain.

The fugitive was wanted for his part in a pyramid scheme in Spain which was carried out by the Fórum Filatélico SA company. The scam took place between 1998 and 2006. Small savers had been duped into handing over money.

It was thought that the person could be hiding out in French territory. National police officers sent information on the fugitive to France. Officers in France set up a surveillance operation. The officers discovered that the fugitive was hiding out in a farmhouse in the town of Saint-Étienne. The man had fully integrated into French life.

The surveillance operation led to the arrest of the fugitive near his home. The arrest went smoothly.

