Spanish fugitive arrested in France

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Spanish fugitive arrested in France
Image: Pixabay

Spanish fugitive arrested in France for money laundering.

A joint investigation has been carried out by the National Police in Spain and the National Police in France. Officers were able to locate and arrest a Spanish fugitive.  The man had both national and international arrest warrants against him for money laundering. The fugitive was discovered in the French town of Saint-Étienne.

Spanish authorities were after the man due to his alleged involvement in a pyramid scheme scam. The scam was known as Fórum Filatélico in Spain.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The fugitive was wanted for his part in a pyramid scheme in Spain which was carried out by the Fórum Filatélico SA company. The scam took place between 1998 and 2006. Small savers had been duped into handing over money.

It was thought that the person could be hiding out in French territory. National police officers sent information on the fugitive to France. Officers in France set up a surveillance operation. The officers discovered that the fugitive was hiding out in a farmhouse in the town of Saint-Étienne. The man had fully integrated into French life.

The surveillance operation led to the arrest of the fugitive near his home. The arrest went smoothly.


 

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here