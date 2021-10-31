Shocking accident claims one life and leaves car totalled in Spain’s Cadiz.

A 40-year-old man has died after a car accident on the National IV road in Jerez in Cadiz. The accident happened on Sunday morning, October 31. The accident occurred on the old National IV road from El Puerto de Santa Maria to Jerez de la Frontera. The car is said to have left the road during the crash. That crash occurred just past the speed camera which is located on the downhill section of the road before kilometre 644.

The emergency services were alerted to the accident. Firefighters from the Provincial Consortium of Jerez set out to recover the vehicle and the occupant. Two fire engines along with nine members of the fire brigade attended the scene of the accident. A rescue vehicle also headed to the scene.

Medical services and the Guardia Civil also attended the accident. The fire brigade began their intervention just after 9am. They were on the scene of the accident for over an hour. The accident claimed the life of one man.

No further details regarding the accident are known at this time.

