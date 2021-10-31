Shocking accident claims one life and leaves car totalled

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Shocking accident claims one life and leaves car totalled
Credit: Fire Brigade

Shocking accident claims one life and leaves car totalled in Spain’s Cadiz.

A 40-year-old man has died after a car accident on the National IV road in Jerez in Cadiz. The accident happened on Sunday morning, October 31. The accident occurred on the old National IV road from El Puerto de Santa Maria to Jerez de la Frontera. The car is said to have left the road during the crash. That crash occurred just past the speed camera which is located on the downhill section of the road before kilometre 644.

The emergency services were alerted to the accident. Firefighters from the Provincial Consortium of Jerez set out to recover the vehicle and the occupant. Two fire engines along with nine members of the fire brigade attended the scene of the accident. A rescue vehicle also headed to the scene.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Medical services and the Guardia Civil also attended the accident. The fire brigade began their intervention just after 9am. They were on the scene of the accident for over an hour. The accident claimed the life of one man.

No further details regarding the accident are known at this time.

 


Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here