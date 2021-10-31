Sharon Stone puts Malaga on the map



The acclaimed American actress Sharon Stone is currently visiting Andalucia. She flew into Spain to receive an award from Elle magazine in Sevilla last Thursday, October 28. Whilst in the Plaza de España, in the Andalucian capital, Ms Stone recorded a video which she posted on her official Twitter account.

In her Tweet, the Basic Instinct actress really put Malaga on the map. She strolls through the well-known area of ​​the Sevillian capital, a beautiful square adorned with arches and mosaics dedicated to each Andalucian province. As she moves along, Ms Stone admires the beauty of the floors and ceramics, giving a running commentary as she records it on her mobile phone.

Suddenly, she stops, and focuses on the area of ​​the square that is dedicated to Malaga. With the camera pointed at the map of Andalucia, the actress describes the location of Malaga, next to the Mediterranean Sea. She then extols the “Precious, precious” mosaic work. Of all the provinces to choose in her video, the famous actress chose the capital of the Costa del Sol.

Stone was one of the winners of the ELLE Style Awards 2021. The artist Luis Gordillo, and the actor, director and film producer, Paco Leon, both born in Sevilla, also received awards. As did model Nieves Alvarez, and the international designer Stephane Rolland.

Among those participating in the presentation of the magazine’s illustrious awards was Juanma Moreno, the president of the Junta de Andalucia, as reported malagahoy.es.

SS Reporting from Plaza de España pic.twitter.com/cBpqG7PXEA

— Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) October 28, 2021

___________________________________________________________

