Scotland first in the world to use new life-transforming medical test

Scotland is set to be the first in the world to use a new medical test for diabetes.

The new test will be rolled out from November 1. It is a simple blood test for people with type I diabetes. It is hoped the new test will allow some patients to stop taking insulin.

Using the new test doctors will be able to see how much insulin a diabetic is making for themselves. This can be done by testing the amount of C-peptide that is present. According to the government: “If C-peptide is present in significant amounts, then it may indicate that the person does not have Type 1 diabetes and that it may be possible to stop or reduce insulin treatment.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Public Health Minister Maree Todd said: “Diabetes is a clinical priority for this Government and we want to ensure that everyone living with diabetes in Scotland can access safe, effective and person-centred healthcare, treatment and support.

“Type 1 diabetes is a significant health challenge right across the world. I am proud that Scotland will be the first country to introduce this blood test which has the potential to have a significant positive impact on the lives of those people living with diabetes.”

Professor Mark Strachan commented on the new test. He said: “C-peptide helps diabetes specialists make a more accurate diagnosis of the cause of diabetes, and that means we can get people on the most appropriate treatment. In some instances, C-peptide testing allowed people to stop very long-standing insulin therapy; this can be life-transforming.

“If anyone has any concerns regarding their diabetes or wishes to know more about the new blood test, they should contact their diabetes clinical team who are best placed to provide specific advice and support based on their individual circumstances.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.