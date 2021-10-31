SAN PEDRO fire brigade rescued two puppies from under a house in Nueva Andalucia after being alerted by home owner.

It was at about 9pm on the evening of Friday October 29 that officers from the San Pedro Alcantara fire station (part of the Marbella fire brigade) were alerted to the fact that two new born puppies were trapped in a hole in the basement of the house.

It appeared that the mother had given birth to 11 puppies and whilst nine were safe, for some reason, two had ended up in the hole and couldn’t get out.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A crew made up of two firefighters and a corporal in a B-12 vehicle was transferred to the scene as the owner of the property was worried about their safety as they were so young and couldn’t be fed.

The officers dug a space in the basement in order to allow themselves access to remove the puppies and after around 40 minutes they were available to successfully rescue them unharmed and return them to the mother.

Thank you for reading ‘San Pedro fire brigade rescued two puppies from under a house’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.