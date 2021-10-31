Nine arrested after street brawl ends in four stabbings

“Significant” street brawl in Bristol sees hospitalisations

Nine people have been arrested after at least four men were stabbed in the early hours of Sunday, October 31st. The “significant disorder” occurred off Queens Avenue in Clifton, Bristol. A number of people were seen fighting in the street around 2.45 am.

It’s been reported that four men have been stabbed while a fifth man appeared at the hospital with a “similar injury”. All were discharged this morning and quickly arrested while another four of the people involved in the street brawl were already in police custody.

A spokesperson for Somerset and Avon Police said: “Nine people have been arrested following significant disorder in the Clifton area of Bristol today (Sunday 31st October). Police were called at 2.45 am to Queens Avenue, with members of the public reporting a number of people fighting in the street. Four males were found to have been stabbed. They were taken to hospital for treatment by paramedics. A fifth male also presented at hospital with a similar injury. A police cordon remains in place while officers carry out enquiries at the scene.”

The officer said that high-visibility patrols will be carried out in the area as a result of the street brawl. For now, the cordon is still active, leading to road closure and a number of bus divisions in the area.