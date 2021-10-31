News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

Keeping fit THE Vega Baja’s Guardia Civil officers are using Pilar de la Horadada’s municipal sports centre for training sessions. The programme includes preliminary instruction as well as perfecting the techniques that officers use to deal with situations of risk, said Pilar de la Horada’s mayor Jose Maria Perez Sanchez.

Fly away ORIHUELA city hall and the ANSE Nature association are providing aromatic shrubs for planting along the perimeter of the municipal allotments. As well as attracting bees, they will form a protective barrier that should help to repel insect plagues without resorting to chemicals, explained Environment councillor Damaso Aparicio.

More repairs THE regional government is spending €3 million on repairing damage that the September 2019 storms caused in San Fulgencio and Dolores. This will involve improvements to San Fulgencio’s Levante irrigation canall and rebuilding 480 metres of the Acierto channel that crosses the Los Azarbes industrial estate in Dolores.

New budget SANTA POLA councillors voted through the town hall’s 32 million budget, the first since 2018 after the present local government introduced a two-year economic adjustment plan to put the municipality’s finances in order. Vox councillors abstained from supporting the proposal, although the PSOE socialists and Compromis opposed it

Chance find A FRENCH tourist walking along the La Mata coast at 2am last week called the Policia Local after noticing several plastic-wrapped packages that looked suspiciously like drugs near the Embarcadero tower. Officers who answered his call later found more packages nearby, totalling more than 40 kilos of hashish.