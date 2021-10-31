Moroccan police investigating Spanish man who drove inside a hospital

Chris King
Moroccan judicial police are reportedly investigating a 39-year-old Spanish citizen who, it is believed, deliberately broke into the emergency room of a hospital in the capital, Rabat, while at the wheel of a rented car. The reasons behind the man’s actions are unclear at the moment.

An investigation is already underway according to the official MAP agency. They have cited the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) as being in charge of the investigation, by order of the competent prosecutor’s office, to determine the reasons behind the Spaniard’s actions.

During the man’s entrance into the Cheikh Zayed hospital emergency room, he is said to have caused injuries to the foot of a security officer at the facility. A nurse, and one patient, have also had to be treated for shock allegedly. The only information known at the moment is that the man drove his vehicle directly into the hospital, causing significant damage in the process.

The suspect’s identity has not been revealed, and he remains in the custody of Moroccan police while the investigation is conducted. According to the DGSN, his actions could be related to the hospitalisation of a relative in this same hospital.

A video of the man driving his white rental car into what appears to be the hospital facility, has gone viral on social networks, which you can watch below, as reported by elespanol.es.


Chris King
