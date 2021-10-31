Missing Alicante youths found in crashed car at bottom of ravine

Missing Alicante youths found in crashed car at bottom of ravine. image: bomberos alicante

Missing Alicante youths found in their crashed car at the bottom of a 60-metre ravine

As reported by the Alicante Provincial Firefighters Consortium, two 18-year-old boys who had been reported missing on Friday, October 29, were located on Saturday 30. They had been missing for around 20 hours when their vehicle was discovered at the bottom of a steep 60-metre deep ravine in the municipality of Alcoy.

Firefighters rescued one of the boys, who was injured, along with the lifeless body of the other youth. Their vehicle was initially found at 4.33pm, by a friend who had been searching for them. The car had left the road and was lying in the ravine, off the side of the CV-710 between Benilloba and Gorga.

Upon locating the vehicle, the friend called the emergency services, who deployed the fire brigade from Concentaina park, along with a rescue helicopter, to the scene, along with police patrols. The rescued boy was transferred to hospital by a SAMU ambulance, reportedly with “very serious injuries”.

Another accident saw four injured in El Rebollar

In another accident that occurred on Saturday, October 30, four people were injured. As reported by the Provincial Fire Department of Valencia, the incident happened on the A-3 where it passes through the municipality of El Rebollar.

Three teams from Requena and Chiva, and a patrol of the provincial police have been mobilised to the location, at around 2.15pm. Firefighters were not required to free any occupants from the vehicles, but they cleared the road surface of all the remnants of the accident.

Four injured people were treated at the scene by health services, all from the same family, of foreign origin, as reported by lasprovincias.es.


