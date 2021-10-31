La Palma registers second 5.0 strength earthquake in two days

La Palma registers its second 5.0 strength earthquake in two days



The National Geographic Institute (IGN) has reported registering another strong earthquake on the island of La Palma this Sunday, October 31. A seismic tremor measuring 5.0 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded. This is the second movement of this size in the last two days.

Cumbre Vieja has been giving off an increasing intensity of seismic activity since it first erupted on September 19. As the days pass, they seem to be gaining in strength. Last week, tremors of 4.8 were felt on the neighbouring island of Tenerife.

The first of the 5.0 magnitude tremors was registered by IGN at 7:24am yesterday, Saturday 30, with an intensity of IV-V, at a depth of 35km, under the municipality of Mazo.

Today’s movement was located in the same Mazo municipality, at 5:52pm, at 38km deep. It reportedly had an intensity IV on a scale of XII, and has been felt throughout the whole island, as reported by diariodeavisos.elespanol.com.

Imágenes de la erupción a las 16.00 (hora canaria) desde Las Manchas / Footage of the eruption at 4.00 pm (Canarian time) from Las Manchas #lapalma #ErupcionLaPalma #LaPalmaEruption pic.twitter.com/VF4zGPUu1M — INVOLCAN (@involcan) October 31, 2021



