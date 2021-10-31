Investigation underway into shooting at hostess club in Fuengirola

Investigation underway into shooting at hostess club in Fuengirola. image: policia nacional

National Police sources in the Costa del Sol municipality of Fuengirola have reported that an investigation is underway after an incident at a hostess club in the town. They are trying to clarify the circumstances surrounding a shooting that occurred at around 3am in the early hours of Saturday, October 30.

Two young men were reported injured during the incident, which apparently took place in the exit area from the club. At the moment the police have no detainees. According to health sources, one of the men is thought to be in a very serious condition. The 29-year-old was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Regional Hospital of Malaga with a gunshot wound.

The 112 Andalucian Emergency service received a call at 03.05 in which a person reported that he had heard shots in Fuengirola. Specifically, the alert placed the shooting on Balbuena Marfil street, in the Carvajal neighborhood of Fuengirola. An ambulance was immediately deployed to the scene, along with patrols of the National Police Corps, who have since taken over the investigation.

Another young man who was with the shot youth was also injured. He allegedly suffered a fractured wrist in a fight that took place after the shooting, as reported by malagahoy.es.

