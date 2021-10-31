Hollywood comes to Elche

LOCATION scouts from the UK and the US recently visited Elche on a familiarisation trip.

Brought here by the Costa Blanca Film Commission, the experts in finding the ideal setting for a film have also visited Torrevieja and Alicante City as well as Benissa, Altea, Benidorm, Alcoy, Petrer and Jixona.

Most of the location managers have been involved with major productions including Game of Thrones, Godzilla vs Kong, Joker, The Purge and Captain Marvel, revealed Elche’s Tourism councillor who was there to greet the visitors.

The scouts had earlier visited the Shooting Location Marketplace international trade fair that was included in the International Film Week held last month in Valladolid in northwest Spain.

The Elche Film Office cooperates each year with dozens of production companies that have chosen the city to shoot films, television programmes, and advertisements, Molina revealed.

El Palmeral, Elche’s palm forest which is the largest in Europe, is much in demand, the councillor said, as well as the city’s coastal area and its open spaces of great value, all of which the location scouts saw during their visit.