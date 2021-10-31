El Bandido runners storm home

THE Bandidos took the penultimate Carrera Popular by storm and once again went home with an armful of trophies.

The 14th race in the Circuito Carreras Populares series was held in Pulpi on Saturday October 30, starting and finishing on the Paseo at San Juan de los Terreros.

Sixteen El Bandido runners ran the winding seven-kilometre route and as usual their supporters were out in force.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The overall winner completed the course in an incredible 21 minutes, 12 seconds with the first lady finishing in 28 minutes, 33 seconds although El Bandido’s Gail Colville was close behind, coming second in 29 minutes, 04 seconds.

Catherine Kingwood (second EF), John Davidge (third GM), Kirsty Ratcliffe (first DF), Karen Ayers (first FF), Judith Chambers (third FD), Sarah Briggs (third FC) and Tess Cann (third FE) also made the podium for El Bandido.

El Bandido Runners is a local group set up by Kevin Rowe which started with a small number of regulars in June 2018. Since then, it has grown with runners, joggers and walkers, from permanent residents to regular visitors and holiday makers, covering the five-kilometre Mojacar. All ages, nationalities and speeds are welcome.

They also have a road cycling group and now a triathlon group.

For more information contact Kevin on [email protected] and follow them on Facebook.