Christmas Fair rectification

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Christmas Fair rectification
CHRISTMAS FAIR: December fundraiser for the San Jose Obrero Orphanage Photo credit: Lesley Eburne

SAVE the day for a Charity Christmas Fair for the children at the San Jose Obrero orphanage near Elche.

This will be held on December 13 in the LA Family Bar at the Oasis Bulevar in Los Narejos in Los Alcazares (Murcia), announced the team of friends who raise funds for the orphanage.

Stalls open at 12 noon and the restaurant will be open all day, with a Hog Roast, Music Bingo and Carols from the Joy Choir at 6pm.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Owing to a printing error the venue was wrongly given in our recent article, and Lesley Eburne, one of the organisers, asked the Euro Weekly News to make clear that the Christmas Fair takes place at the LA Family Bar.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here