Christmas Fair rectification

SAVE the day for a Charity Christmas Fair for the children at the San Jose Obrero orphanage near Elche.

This will be held on December 13 in the LA Family Bar at the Oasis Bulevar in Los Narejos in Los Alcazares (Murcia), announced the team of friends who raise funds for the orphanage.

Stalls open at 12 noon and the restaurant will be open all day, with a Hog Roast, Music Bingo and Carols from the Joy Choir at 6pm.

Owing to a printing error the venue was wrongly given in our recent article, and Lesley Eburne, one of the organisers, asked the Euro Weekly News to make clear that the Christmas Fair takes place at the LA Family Bar.