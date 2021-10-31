REGISTERED charity Cancer Support Group Mallorca is spreading information across the island about the services CSG offers to expatriates suffering with cancer as well as their carers and relatives.

They are using the fact that the 15th International Brain Tumour Awareness Week runs from Saturday, October 30 until Saturday November 6 to warn people about the most common symptoms which include;

Headaches, seizures, fits, nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, mental or behavioural changes, memory problems, progressive weakness or paralysis on one side of the body as well as vision or speech problems.

Now that restrictions have eased considerably in Mallorca, the CSG is able to take part in events again and has appeared at special cancer workshops in both Son Llatzer and Son Espases hospitals.

They have also helped with Project Mickey which makes heart shaped cushions which are sold to raise funds for the charity.

The charity was created in order to assist expatriates in particular, to reduce stress, increase sense of control over their lives, improving self-esteem, reducing loneliness and providing practical help.

With many additional events coming up, they are looking for new volunteers and to find out more visit https://www.cancersupportmallorca.com/.

