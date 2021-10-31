Brit teen missing in Spain

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Credit: Guardia Civil

Brit teen missing in Spain’s Alicante.

Local police from Alicante’s Almoradí has asked for citizen collaboration. They are trying to locate a missing British teen.

Officers are searching for a missing girl in Alicante’s Benijófar. The girl is 15 years old.

Derri Elisabeth Towns is a British National. She was last seen Calle Torrevieja. According to reports, she was wearing a pink sweatshirt and sports shorts when she went missing.

Anyone with any information can contact the Guardia Civil on 062.

Derri is said to be 1.63 metres tall. She has blonde hair.


Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

