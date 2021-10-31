Brit teen missing in Spain’s Alicante.

Local police from Alicante’s Almoradí has asked for citizen collaboration. They are trying to locate a missing British teen.

Officers are searching for a missing girl in Alicante’s Benijófar. The girl is 15 years old.

Derri Elisabeth Towns is a British National. She was last seen Calle Torrevieja. According to reports, she was wearing a pink sweatshirt and sports shorts when she went missing.

Anyone with any information can contact the Guardia Civil on 062.

Derri is said to be 1.63 metres tall. She has blonde hair.

