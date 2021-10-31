Auditorium handover

TORREVIEJA AUDITORIUM: Built in 2009 but in regular use only after 2017 Photo credit: Auditorio de Torrevieja

TORREVIEJA town hall takes over the Auditorium on November 19.

The Auditorium, run until now by the Generalitat-owned Themed Projects Society (SPTCV), was the creation of Torrevieja’s then-mayor Pedro Hernandez and Eduardo Zaplana, a former president of the Generalitat who was arrested and imprisoned in 2018 for money-laundering and bribery.

The Auditorium was constructed by 2008 but not inaugurated until 2011. It cost €53 million to build after running considerably over-budget but has only functioned regularly since 2017 after the present regional government took over.  Having been closed for so long by then, it then cost almost €100,000 to prepare for its reopening.

According to sources quoted in the Spanish media, the Auditorium takes €1 million to run, even after box office earnings are taken into account.

Torrevieja’s Culture councillor Jose Antonio Quesada announced that the town hall is currently working on the contract to manage the Auditorium and Teatro Municipal which is likely to be put out to tender in January 2022.


