Alec Baldwin gives first camera interview since tragic shooting incident

Alec Baldwin gives his first interview to camera since the tragic shooting incident



Alec Baldwin, for the first time since Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot and killed on the set of his latest film, Rust, has spoken on camera to reporters. In footage obtained by a TMZ reporting crew that was following the 63-year-old’s car, the actor has told spoken of the incident, but would not go into any specific detail.

The 42-year-old was killed when a prop gun shot by Baldwin misfired, also injuring Joel Souza, the 48-year-old director. “I’m not allowed to make any comments because it’s an ongoing investigation, I’ve been ordered by the sheriff’s department in Santa Fe, I can’t answer any questions about the investigation”, the actor told TMZ.

“It’s an active investigation in terms of a woman dying. She was my friend. She was my friend. The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting I took her to dinner with Joel the director. We were a very, very well-oiled crew, shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened”, Baldwin continued.

Revealing that immediately after the accident, he had been in contact with Hutchins’ family, he added, “I met with her husband Matthew, and her son. The guy is overwhelmed with grief. It’s something that… there are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this. This is a one-in-a-trillion event, and so he is in shock, he has a nine-year-old son”.

Baldwin concluded, “We are in constant contact with him, and we’re very worried about his family and his kid. As I said, we’re eagerly waiting for the sheriff’s department to tell us what their investigation has yielded”.

When asked if Rust would resume production, the Hollywood actor said he thought not, as reported by metro.co.uk.

