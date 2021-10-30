Warning as Brit banned from entering Spain as new Brexit changes hit

British passport holders are facing more difficulties entering Spain as Brexit changes hit.

British passport holders are facing more difficulties entering Spain as Brexit changes hit, including one woman who was banned from entering the country after border officers noticed a stamp was missing on her passport.

The woman was trying to cross the border of Gibraltar and Spain when officers noticed an exit stamp was missing. Because of changes in freedom of movement due to Brexit, people with British passports now need to have their documents stamped when leaving and entering EU Schengen countries.

Even though the woman was in Spain in June, passport officials did not stamp her passport when she left the country. She was trying to visit again in September when she was stopped as she was considered an “over-stayer” because of the missing stamp.

She said: “I was denied entry to Spain on September 26 due to my passport not being stamped on exit on a previous one-week visit to Spain which started on June 4.”

“The guards initially stamped my passport to enter, then they noticed I had no exit stamp from that one-week visit in June, thereby classing me as an over-stayer and subsequently marked the entry stamp with the letter F and two lines.”

“Even though I have proof of returning to the UK via banking activity as well as the test and trace Covid app, the border guards would not accept or look at any proof nor let me speak to anyone that could help.”

“My son, who speaks Spanish, tried to explain that I had other proof of returning to the UK but the guards would not accept or even consider looking at it.”

“They just kept insisting that I had no stamp, that I had overstayed and would be arrested as illegal.”

She has been unable to resolve the issue, even though she has contacted her MP and the consulate.

“It would seem there is no solution, the Spanish consulate in the UK will only accept my original boarding cards as proof of exit, and as flights were booked online, I obviously don’t have them.”

“They will not accept screenshots or copies of any other proof I have. I have contacted my MP but was just directed back to the consulate thereby going round in circles.”

“It’s frustrating as I feel I’m being held responsible for something I had no jurisdiction over, in other words, the guard’s failure to stamp my passport.”

“As I still have no exit stamp, I’m worried I will be denied entry again on further visits.”

Brits who travel to a country in the EU Schengen Area are advised to check that their documents have been stamped to avoid the same issues.