Torrevieja man jailed for dismembering his partner

A 70-year-old Finnish man was sentenced to provisional prison, without bail, today, Saturday, October 30, by a judge in the Court of Instruction No3 of Torrevieja in Alicante province. The man had been arrested on Thursday 28 on suspicion of dismembering his partner, and disposing of her body parts in rubbish containers around the Alicante municipality of Torrevieja.

Sources from the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV) have reported this sentencing today. The detainee had confessed on Friday 29 to murdering his 68-year-old partner, and appeared before the court today for sentencing.

The incident came to light after a homeless man had found body parts in a rubbish container in Torrevieja. A Guardia Civil check of security footage from cameras in the vicinity revealed an individual disposing of packages that could have been the body parts. In a subsequent search of the area, officers found the detainee riding his bicycle, wearing the same clothing as the person seen in the video images.

He was arrested and taken into custody, while the local rubbish collectors were asked not to empty any more of the bins in case other body parts were inside them. A search of the couple’s home uncovered the dismembered torso of the man’s partner, as reported by elespanol.com.

