River in full spate

CARP-R-US fished the eighth round of their Autumn 2021 series at Bigastro (Jacarilla) on the Rio Segura.

It was a close call whether to cancel the match and move elsewhere, as upon arrival the river was in full spate, just touching the bank and boiling along at an incredibly fast pace.

“We decided that the match would go ahead and, that in all likeliness, the river would fall, which it did by about 300 millimetres during the five hours of the match,” explained Carp-R-Us secretary Steve Fell.

Roy Dainty came out the winner with four carp (3.60 kilos) with Willy Moons second (2.23 kilos). Alan Smith (2.21 kilos) was third and Jackie Bresin, on a rare day away from the Pond, won his section with 1.76 kilos.

“It was also good to have maestro Dave Hutchinson back now that his wife Marleen has recovered from her joint replacement,” Steve said.

“However, like so many others, he struggled to catch, given the pace of the river. At least the sun came out.”

Further information about the club can be found on the www.carp-r-us.weebly.com website or on the Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca Facebook page.