Queen on “very good form” according to Boris Johnson

Amidst concerns over the Queen’s health, Boris Johnson said today, October 30, that she was on “very good form” during their weekly conversation earlier in the week.

The comments come after Her Majesty, 95, has been advised by doctors to rest for another two weeks.

Johnson told ITV News: “I spoke to Her Majesty as I do every week as part of my job and she was on very good form.”

“She has been told by her doctors that she has got to rest and I think we have got to respect that and understand that and everybody wishes her all the very best.”

Last week, the Queen had medical tests and also spent a night in London’s King Edward VII’s Hospital. This was her first overnight hospital stay in eight years.

She continued to work and will still be doing desk-based duties.

During this time, she will miss the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow which begins tomorrow, October 31. She has, however, recorded a message that will be relayed to those attending.

She will also not be attending the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 13, an event that honours British and Commonwealth men and women who have fought wars, disasters and pandemics to protect and defend the nation.

The palace has assured that it is the queen’s “firm intention” to attend the Remembrance Sunday ceremony in central London on November 14.