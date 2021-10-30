Post-shutdown possibilities

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Post-shutdown possibilities
CARBONERAS PLANT: Steps being taken to mitigate shutdown Photo credit: Endesa

LAST December Endesa launched a call for projects to mitigate the shutdown of the Litoral power station in Carboneras.

Since then, the energy company has received 21 submissions from international and national companies, bodies in the public and private sectors and individuals.

Fourteen of these proposals from 10 different promoters relating to the circular economy, fish-farming, bio-fuels, tourism and logistics have been passed on for analysis by Almeria University.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

These will then be assessed by Almeria University, Carboneras town hall, the Junta de Andalucia, the Environment Ministry, the Almeria Port Authority and Endesa.

Parallel to these projects, Endesa has developed a Futur-E Plan for the area, producing 1,750 megawatts of green power, mainly photovoltaic, to replace the Litoral power station’s 1,159 megawatts.

The €1.2 billion project brings with it new employment possibilities and training in renewables that will open the door to more job opportunities, Endesa said.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here