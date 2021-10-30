Post-shutdown possibilities

LAST December Endesa launched a call for projects to mitigate the shutdown of the Litoral power station in Carboneras.

Since then, the energy company has received 21 submissions from international and national companies, bodies in the public and private sectors and individuals.

Fourteen of these proposals from 10 different promoters relating to the circular economy, fish-farming, bio-fuels, tourism and logistics have been passed on for analysis by Almeria University.

These will then be assessed by Almeria University, Carboneras town hall, the Junta de Andalucia, the Environment Ministry, the Almeria Port Authority and Endesa.

Parallel to these projects, Endesa has developed a Futur-E Plan for the area, producing 1,750 megawatts of green power, mainly photovoltaic, to replace the Litoral power station’s 1,159 megawatts.

The €1.2 billion project brings with it new employment possibilities and training in renewables that will open the door to more job opportunities, Endesa said.