News in Brief – Costa de Almeria

Year-round COVERING 2,975 square metres of tracks and courts at Vera’s municipal sports complex is progressing on schedule. Thanks to €418,055 spent on the roof and other improvements, it will now be possible to practise sport in bad winter weather or intense summer heat, said Sports councillor Alfonso Garcia.

Help needed CROWDFUNDING hopes to raise €80,000 to save La Peana, Seron’s ailing holm oak which is more than 1,300 years old, although local mayor Juan Antonio Lorenzo lamented lack of official help. Unless each branch is propped up, La Peana cannot survive this winter’s gales and snow, experts warned.

Fish farm FORMALITIES including an Environmental Impact Assessment for a €250 million fish farm off the Almeria coast are expected to be completed by the end of the year. The project, which is backed by international funds from the Netherlands, Germany and Norway, will provide between 150 and 200 jobs.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Lucky numbers ANTONIO GARCIA LOPEZ, aged 25, is the youngest lottery seller at the Huercal-Overa agency of ONCE, Spain’s national organisation for the visually-impaired. Antonio recently sold 10 coupons that brought €350,000 in prizes on the same day to Cuevas del Almanzora as well as the outlying district of Palomares.

Too expensive DEARER electricity, which is increasing the cost of cost of desalinated water, will produce a hike in the overheads for agricultural growers. Instead of paying around 60 per cents for a cubic metre of irrigation water in the Almanzora Valley, this will soon cost 80 cents, they predicted.