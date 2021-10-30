Man in Velez-Malaga arrested for abandoning dogs on roof

A man has been arrested by the National Police in Velez-Malaga for allegedly abandoning dogs on a roof.

The two dogs were found malnourished and surrounded by faeces on the roof of a residential building.

The officers went to the building after being notified of the abandoned animals and found them in a “deplorable” situation.

They were found “clearly malnourished” and remained on the roof “very weakened,” according to sources from the National Police.

Officers found empty containers for the food and water of the two dogs, they were surrounded by their own faeces and one of them was attached to a chain that barely allowed it to move.

The officers located the owner of the dogs, who turned out to be a resident of the building.

The perpetrator was allegedly using the dogs for breeding.

According to the Police, the owner tried to apologise to the officers for the state of the animals and their surroundings, saying that he was having a bad time.

He has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a crime of animal abuse and an animal shelter in Axarquia has taken the dogs in.