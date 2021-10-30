Largest earthquake recorded since La Palma volcano eruption

La Palma has experienced the largest earthquake since the beginning of the volcano eruption, measuring 5.1 mbLg.

La Palma has experienced the largest earthquake since the beginning of the volcano eruption, measuring 5.1 mbLg. The 24-hour monitoring volcanic surveillance network of the National Geographic Institute (IGN) recorded a total of 42 earthquakes last night associated with the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

A dozen of the earthquakes measured magnitudes greater than 3 mbLg.

At 7:24am there was an earthquake of 5.1 mbLg, the maximum magnitude recorded since the volcanic crisis began. It was located to the southwest of the municipality of Villa de Mazo at a depth of 39 km.

This tremor was felt by many in La Palma, but it has also spread to the nearest islands. The population of La Gomera, El Hierro and Tenerife also felt it.

Another earthquake that occurred at 4:36am with a magnitude 4.1 mbLg stands out, with an epicentre at 37 km depth, again, southwest of Mazo. This tremor was felt with an intensity of III-IV on the EMS scale in almost the entire island and also in San Sebastian de La Gomera.

Other earthquakes of magnitudes 3.0 (6:46am), 3.7 (7:13am), 3.3 (7:21am) have also been felt, with intensities III-IV EMS.

Yesterday, October 29, 186 earthquakes were recorded.

The largest of 3.7 mbLg occurred in the southwest of the municipality of Villa de Mazo at 9:38am, with intensity IV EMS and a depth of 10 km. This tremor was felt in A Coruña and Lugo, according to IGN data.