Huw Edwards in talks to replace Piers Morgan on GMB

Huw Edwards, Martin Lewis and Clive Myrie are reportedly being considered as replacements for Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain (GMB.)

GMB has seen a number of guest hosts including Richard Madeley, Martin Lewis and Alastair Campbell since Morgan’s exit from the show in March.

Huw Edwards, veteran broadcaster, has been presenting the News At Ten for 18 years and has apparently been speaking with ITV bosses about the role, according to reports.

Edwards has previously talked about being keen to take on a breakfast show role.

Earlier in the year, Edwards told Radio Cymru “A time comes when you’re bound to re-assess what’s in front of you..”

Edwards was speaking ahead of his birthday, revealing that he may step down from the “taxing” job.

He said: “Now that a big milestone is here, which is 60 years old, it’s natural for a man to think ‘am I going to continue in this job for another five years, or do I want to do something different?’”

“The nightly news business, after 20 years, that can be taxing, even though I still enjoy the job.”

“I don’t think I’ll be doing that for long. Because I believe that, in the first place, I think it’s fair for the viewers to get a change.”

“Secondly, I have co-workers who are very talented – it’s time to give them a chance too.”

However, Edwards said he wouldn’t be giving up journalism completely.

He said: “I won’t disappear tomorrow from the 10 o’clock news because I’m still enjoying myself.”

“But of course, I’m thinking about the working patterns of the future. And the truth is that I don’t want to sustain these working patterns for a long time to come, because I don’t believe it’s a very wise thing at all.”