German fugitive wanted for selling tax-free cigarettes arrested in Malaga



National Police officers in Malaga have detained a 33-year-old man who was born in the southern Lithuanian city of Alytus. The man is a wanted fugitive by German judicial authorities in Amtsgericht Bielefeld, for crimes against public order and security weighed of the state. A European arrest and surrender order (OEDE) is reportedly out in his name.

As reported by the National Police in a statement, according to the European extradition order, this individual belonged to a group of offenders who were active at the European level, dedicated to the sale of duty-free cigarettes.

Their modus operandi was to acquire considerable quantities of cigarettes from foreign – unidentified – suppliers within the European Union. These products were then imported for resale purposes, at a profit. In order to obtain greater benefits, they did not present the relevant tax return, as established in article 17 of the Tobacco Tax Law provided for in that country.

These incidents were committed from July 2019 to April 2020, in the German towns of Aachen, Ibbenbüren, Ganderkensee, and other places in the EU. They had been tried by the Amtsgericht Bielefeld judicial authority, which had handed out the serving of a maximum sentence of 10 years for this type of crime.

The detainee along with the police report has been placed at the disposal of the Central Court of Instruction of the National High Court, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

