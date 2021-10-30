Fun-filled Dog Show

Linda Hall
LITTLE POD: Association members in a pre-pandemic photo Photo credit: Linda Coleman

THE Little Pod association are organising a Dog Show at El Rancho, Los Montesinos on November 7.

Little Pod is a registered charity based in Torremendo that raises funds to help animals in the Orihuela Costa region, relying solely on donations.

“Our sponsor is Ibex Insurance Company who always support us as a charity,” said Little Pod’s Linda Coleman.  “Ricky Neil will be our guest host for the day, with judges from Dog Training Costa Blanca.”

The show begins at 12 noon with registration beginning at 10.30am for the show’s 11 classes which include Best Rescue, Dog Most Like Its Owner and Waggiest Tail.

Every class will have trophies and rosettes and to ensure that nobody loses, there is a Lucky Dip with doggie prizes.

There will be over 30 market stalls and, of course, the Little Pod Association’s Tombola and Play Your Cards Right.


Wendy Gould, who will be there with her Posh Paws Dog Grooming Table and Nail Clipping from 10.30a, has kindly a €25 euro Grooming voucher for the winner of the Puppy class.

Food and drink, from main meals to quick snacks, will be available from the restaurant.

“We hope you come and join us for this fun-filled day,” Linda said.  “Your support is, as ever, appreciated in these difficult times.


